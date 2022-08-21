Bell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Saturday in a 2-1 victory versus the Nationals.
Bell has struggled mightily since joining the Padres in a trade with the Nationals on Aug. 2, batting .131 over 61 at-bats. He showed signs of life against his ex-club Saturday, accounting for the Padres' first run of the contest with a 415-foot solo shot in the fifth inning. Amidst his struggles, Bell has been both striking out and walking at acceptable rates, so there's reason to believe he'll bust out of the slump soon.