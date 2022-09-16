site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Josh Bell: Steps out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bell is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Arizona.
Bell started the past 22 games and will take a seat Friday after he posted a .787 OPS with three home runs and nine RBI during that span. Jorge Alfaro will bat sixth as the designated hitter Friday.
