Hader pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks.
Hader was solid, retiring the side on nine pitches against the Diamondbacks' two most productive hitters of the night -- Daulton Varsho and Corbin Carroll -- as well as pinch hitter Carson Kelly. The save was Hader's second in his last three appearances, though he's allowed one run in three innings in that span in the non-save opportunity. Notably, Nick Martinez pitched the eighth inning Wednesday, earning a hold. Hader's at a 6.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 68:20 K:BB through 41.2 innings this year between the Brewers and the Padres. For now, the Padres' bullpen looks like a committee, though it's clear Hader's in the mix for save chances.