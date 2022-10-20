Hader struck out the side in the ninth and earned the save during Game 2 of the NLCS, allowing zero hits and zero walks in the 8-5 win over the Phillies.

Hader continued his dominant 2022 postseason in Game 2, needing just 13 pitches to strike out the three Phillies he faced in the ninth and secure the victory. The southpaw earned his fourth postseason save, and he has now tallied 7.1 scoreless innings and allowed only one hit while striking out 10 since the playoffs began. After an outlier regular season where Hader struggled to a career-high 5.22 ERA, the 28-year-old is turning things around in the most important games of the season. Since the beginning of September, Hader has allowed only one earned run over 15.2 innings while striking out 20.