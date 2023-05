Hader allowed a walk and struck out two in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Hader needed 18 pitches (nine strikes), but he was able to go unscathed for his 10th straight appearance. He has a 10:3 K:BB in 10 innings while adding seven saves over that span. After a rough second half of 2022, Hader has looked locked in to start 2023, posting a 0.60 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 15 innings overall. His 11 saves lead the majors.