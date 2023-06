Hader allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Rays.

After a blown save to close out May, Hader has pitched five straight scoreless innings in June while earning four saves in that span. The closer has been scored on in just four of 28 appearances while pitching to a 1.32 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 39:12 K:BB over 27.1 innings. He's 17-for-20 in save chances on the year and once again looks like one of the best relievers in baseball.