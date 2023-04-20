Hader recorded a save against Atlanta on Wednesday, issuing one walk and striking out one batter over one inning.

Offense was minimal in the contest, and Hader had just a 1-0 lead to work with when he entered in the ninth inning. The veteran closer walked Austin Riley to begin the frame but retired the next three batters to nail down his fifth save of the campaign. Hader has held the opponent scoreless in seven of his eight appearances thus far and has struck out at least one batter in each of his outings. That adds up to a 1.13 ERA and 14:4 K:BB over eight innings on the campaign.