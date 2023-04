Hader fired a scoreless inning without allowing a hit while striking out two over an inning in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Hader didn't get a save chance because it was a four-run cushion, but his season debut went well. The left-hander threw 12-of-16 pitches for strikes while showing off his impressive arsenal against an overmatched Colorado lineup. Hader is a good bet to be among the save leaders again in 2023.