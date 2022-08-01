The Padres acquired Hader from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser, right-hander Dinelson Lamet and outfielder Esteury Ruiz, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

San Diego will part with an extensive package of established big-league pitching talent (Rogers and Lamet) and two prospects (Ruiz and Gasser) to fortify the back of its bullpen with Hader, a four-time All-Star who has arguably been baseball's top reliever since he reached the majors in 2017. Hader has proven more vulnerable to the long ball in 2022 and has seen his ratios suffer a bit as a result (4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP), but he's still sporting a massive 33.3 K-BB% and had converted 29 of his 31 save chances on the year. He'll provide a significant upgrade at closer over Rogers, who had recently been dropped from the role after a series of poor outings. The Brewers, meanwhile, are likely to either elevate ace setup man Devin Williams to the closer's role, or give Rogers a chance to reclaim his old job as he changes organizations.