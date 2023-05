Hader picked up the save Thursday against Washington, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

Hader continued his dominant season Thursday, setting the Nationals down in order while recording two more strikeouts. The left-hander has allowed just one earned run in his last 16 innings, striking out 19 in that span. Hader's ERA is down to 0.86 with a 0.76 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 21 innings this season.