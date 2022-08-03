Hader (2-4) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Acquired from Milwaukee on Monday, Hader entered a 2-2 game and breezed through the bottom of the Colorado order before fellow ex-Brewer Trent Grisham walked it off with a solo shot. Hader had some uncharacteristic stumbles before the All-Star break, but in five appearances since he's allowed only one run in five innings with an 8:1 K:BB, and he should provide the Padres with some stability in the closer role.