Hader gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Nationals.

The southpaw picked up his first save since May 5, as he'd blown his last two chances, but hiccups have been rare for Hader in 2023. Through 20 innings, he sports a 0.90 ERA and 27:9 K:BB, and his 12 saves has him tied for third in the majors behind Emmanuel Clase's 16 and Camilo Doval's 13.