Hader struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 15th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Rockies.

The southpaw had been struggling a bit, posting a 0:3 K:BB over his prior three appearances, but Hader appeared to be in vintage form in this one. On the season, he sports a 1.42 ERA and 34:12 K:BB through 25.1 innings on the season while converting 15 of 18 save chances.