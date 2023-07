Hader struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 23rd save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

He did hit a batter. but Hader then fanned Alejandro Kirk and George Springer to stifle any chance at a Toronto rally. Hader has converted 10 of 11 save chances since the beginning of June while not allowing an earned run during that stretch, posting a 1.17 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB in his last 13.2 innings.