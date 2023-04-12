Hader gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out two in the ninth inning Tuesday, but he still recorded his fourth save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Mets.

Only 16 of his 31 pitches found the strike zone as Hader made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth, and his line would have been worse had a hit by pitch on Mark Canha not been ruled a swing that resulted in the closer's first punchout of the night. Hader's a perfect 4-for-4 on save chances to begin the season with a 1.80 ERA and dominant 10:3 K:BB through five innings.