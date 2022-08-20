Manager Bob Melvin said Saturday that Hader will be given "a little break" from the closer role, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

This seems like a quick hook for a player the Padres just gave up a lot to acquire via trade, but Hader has allowed six runs in his last three appearances, walking four while recording just four outs in that span. The team apparently wants to try to get him right in lower-leverage spots for the time being, with the hope of eventually reinstalling the lefty in the ninth inning. Luis Garcia figures to see save chances in the interim as part of a late-inning committee.