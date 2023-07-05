Hader walked two, struck out one and didn't allow a run over two-thirds of an inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Angels.

The All-Star closer appeared poised for a night off with the Padres entering the ninth inning with an 8-1 lead, but Jose Castillo surrendered two runs and loaded the bases to present a save opportunity. Hader threw just 12 of 23 pitches for a strike and walked in a pair of inherited runners, but he ultimately came through for his 19th save in 22 chances. The left-hander pitched in a non-save situation Monday after he saw limited work late in June, so manager Bob Melvin may attempt to stay away from his closer in Wednesday's series finale. Nick Martinez is the likeliest bet to step in for a save chance should Hader be unavailable.