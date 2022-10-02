Hader allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-2 win over the White Sox.

Hader pitched around a one-out single from Eloy Jimenez to protect a three-run lead. While he took a blown save in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Dodgers, Hader has still gone 8.2 innings since he last allowed an earned run. He's converted five of six save chances across those nine appearances. The 28-year-old is 35-for-39 in save chances this year with a 5.29 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 80:21 K:BB in 49.1 innings between the Padres and the Brewers.