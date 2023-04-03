site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Josh Hader: Picks up first save
By
RotoWire Staff
Hader tossed a scoreless inning without allowing a hit or walk and earned the save during Sunday's 3-1 win over the Rockies. He struck out one.
Hader tossed his second scoreless inning and earned his first save of the season. He has three strikeouts over his first two appearances and looks sharp to start 2023 after a rocky 2022 campaign.
