Hader earned a save against the Cardinals on Wednesday with a perfect ninth inning.
Hader threw a strike on just six of 12 pitches and didn't fan any batters for the first time in four outings, but he retired St. Louis in order to close out the 1-0 Padres win. The veteran reliever was demoted from the closer role in late August but has since reclaimed the position and successfully recorded five straight save opportunities. Since Aug. 31, he's posted a 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over seven innings covering seven appearances.