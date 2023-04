Hader earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday with a perfect inning of work.

Hader came on in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead and needed 16 pitches to retire Arizona in order. The left-hander didn't record a strikeout for the first time this season, but he completed his fifth straight scoreless and hitless outing. Hader is tied with David Bednar and Jordan Romano for the MLB lead with seven saves on the campaign.