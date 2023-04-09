Hader allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over Atlanta. He struck out three.

Hader struggled with his command early and put runners on first and second with no outs, but he rebounded to strike out the next three batters. The left-hander has yet to give up a run through four outings this season and has an 8:1 K:BB. Hader has thrown 46 pitches over the past two days, so manager Bob Melvin could turn to Luis Garcia, Steven Wilson or Tim Hill should a save situation arise Sunday.