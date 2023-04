Hader struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over Arizona on Sunday.

Hader needed just 10 pitches to put the Diamondbacks down Sunday. The elite closer has been his usual self in 2023, posting a 0.82 ERA with a 16:4 K:BB through 11 frames. Hader has turned in six straight scoreless outings and has now converted each of his eight save opportunities.