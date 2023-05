Hader picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over San Francisco. He failed to record a strikeout over one perfect inning.

Hader overcame the Mexico City altitude Sunday, posting a clean ninth inning to lock up the victory for San Diego. The save was Hader's 10th of the year, pushing him into sole possession of first place in the category. Through 12.0 innings, Hader has given up just one earned run while striking out 17.