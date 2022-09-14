Hader saved Tuesday's 2-0 win against the Mariners, allowing one hit while striking out three in a scoreless ninth inning.

It took 24-pitches, but Hader was able to protect a two-run lead despite a two-out single while recording three strikeouts in an outing for the first time with San Diego. All four batters the 28-year-old faced reached two-ball counts though he was still able to make it three straight outings without issuing a free pass. Hader has surrendered one run over his last five appearances while converting all three save chances.