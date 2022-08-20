Hader (2-5) allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk without recording an out, taking the loss Friday versus the Nationals.

Hader entered with the game tied at 3-3 and made a mess of it. One run came home on his own error, and he followed that up with a two-run home run to Alex Call before Luis Garcia was brought in to complete the inning. Hader's struggles from the end of his Brewers tenure have followed him to San Diego -- he's given up six runs (five earned) while posting a 4:5 K:BB through 3.1 innings across five appearances as a Padre. For the season, he has a 5.06 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 63:16 K:BB while going 29-for-32 in save chances through 37.1 innings across 42 appearances.