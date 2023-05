Hader allowed a solo home run and was charged with a blown save during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. He pitched one inning and did not record a strikeout.

Mookie Betts drilled a two-out, game-tying solo homer off Hader in the ninth inning. The Padres would go on to lose in the 10th inning, so Hader wasn't charged with a loss. It was his first blown save after converting 11 straight to begin the season. Hader still owns a strong 1.13 ERA and 20:6 K:BB through 16 innings this season.