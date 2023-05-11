Hader allowed an unearned run on a hit and walk while striking out three in one inning, taking a blown save in Wednesday's extra-innings loss to the Twins.

After converting 11 straight save opportunities to begin the year, Hader's blown his last two save chances. He gave up a leadoff RBI single to Donovan Solano in the 10th inning, which retied the game at 3-3 after the Padres had pulled ahead in the top of the frame. Hader has yet to allow multiple runs in an appearance, so he's avoided the epic meltdowns that plagued him during parts of the 2022 season. He has a 1.06 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 17 innings this season.