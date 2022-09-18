Hader saved Saturday's 2-0 win against the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Hader was brought in to face the top of Arizona's order and worked around a Jake McCarthy one-out single to lock down his 33rd save in 36 opportunities. The 28-year-old has recorded a save in four of his last six outings after failing to do so in seven straight appearances and possesses a 1.80 ERA across five September innings. Despite a high 5.84 ERA, Hader has suffered only two negative marks (one loss, one blown save) in 17 appearances since July 22.