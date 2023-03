Hader has yet to give up a run in his three innings of work in the Cactus League.

The left-hander has had some command issues in Arizona with a walk, a hit by pitch and a wild pitch, but he's also allowed just two hits with a pair of strikeouts. Hader had the most ups-and-downs of his career in 2022, but the stuff is still elite, and he should have plenty of save chances for the Padres in 2023.