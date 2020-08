Naylor hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during a 13-2 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Naylor did not get the start in the contest, but he joined in on a five-homer day by San Diego after coming in as a defensive replacement for Wil Myers. The prodigious 444-foot blast was Naylor's first of the season. It was also only his second hit over his past 12 at-bats.