Hart was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hart will return to the major-league roster after being sent down May 30, posting an inflated 6.57 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 24.2 innings in five starts since his demotion. The right-hander is expected to follow opener David Morgan, operating as the team's bulk reliever against the Rangers on Sunday. Hart has posted a 6.66 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 25.2 innings with the Padres this year. In a corresponding move, right-hander Stephen Kolek was optioned to El Paso on Sunday.