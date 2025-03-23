Hart pitched 4.2 innings in a Cactus League game against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing six runs on five hits and no walks while striking out four batters.

Hart was tagged by Carlos Santana for a two-run home run in the first inning and then served up another two-run shot to Brayan Rocchio in the fourth. The southpaw did manage to retire nine straight batters at one point between the two long balls, but this was nonetheless not a very promising performance. Hart is competing for one of two Opening Day rotation spots, with Randy Vasquez and Stephen Kolek the other pitchers in the equation. Among the three, Hart has been the least impressive this spring -- he has a 9.39 ERA and 1.57 WHIP to Vasquez's 3.38 ERA and 1.88 WHIP and Kolek's 2.19 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. However, it's worth noting that Hart also has only two Cactus League appearances under his belt, as he was set back early during the exhibition slate due to the flu.