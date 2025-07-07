Hart (3-2) struck out two over 3.2 perfect innings of bulk relief to earn the win Sunday over the Rangers.

Hart was sharp in following opener David Morgan in this contest, who gave up one run on four hits and a walk in 1.1 innings. Hart had struggled in earlier stints in the majors, but this was a positive outing. He's now at a 5.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 29.1 innings over seven starts. There's an open spot in the rotation even with Yu Darvish (elbow) set to make his season debut Monday, so Hart could stick around in the majors after replacing Stephen Kolek on the big-league roster.