Hart did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-8 loss to the Marlins, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks with one strikeout over 4.2 innings.

Hart threw 39 of 57 pitches for strikes but struggled to miss bats and was tagged for two home runs. He exited in the fifth inning with two runners aboard, and both scored on a homer surrendered by reliever David Morgan. Making his first major-league start since April 23, Hart has now allowed five earned runs in three of his six outings with the Padres this season. He owns a 6.66 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 25.2 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Giants next week.