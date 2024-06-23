Higashioka isn't in the Padres' lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
After hitting a two-run home run en route to a win Saturday, Higashioka will take a seat for Sunday's series finale while Brett Sullivan gets the nod behind home plate.
