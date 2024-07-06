Higashioka went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 10-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Higashioka has launched five of his 10 homers this season over his last nine games. He went deep in the sixth inning of this contest to stretch the Padres' lead to 7-2. The catcher is at a .220/.254/.541 slash line with 25 RBI, 15 runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 114 plate appearances. Higashioka's playing time is likely to decrease with Luis Campusano (thumb) getting activated from the injured list Friday, but the former played well enough in the latter's absence to justify a timeshare role behind the dish.