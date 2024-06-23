Higashioka went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Brewers.

Higashioka delivered what turned out to be a key long ball in the seventh inning, belting a two-run blast to left field. It was the catcher's fifth homer through 12 games in June after he went deep just once over 17 contests prior to the start of the month. The hot stretch has helped Higashioka earn more playing time, and he's slated to take over primary catching duties for San Diego for at least 10 days with Luis Campusano (thumb) landing on the injured list Saturday.