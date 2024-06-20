Higashioka went 1-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in a 5-2 win against Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Higashioka's bases-loaded triple in the eighth inning provided the winning margin for San Diego in the road victory. It was the first three-bagger of the catcher's career. Higashioka has just one hit over his past 12 at-bats, but prior to that he homered in three straight games, and he has racked up seven RBI over 10 games in June.