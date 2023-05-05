Campusano began catching pitches Friday for the first time since he went on the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It's a significant step forward for Campusano, who has been on the shelf since mid-April because of a left thumb sprain. He was cleared to start swinging a bat earlier this week and seems to be tracking toward a return to the Padres sometime in mid-May. Austin Nola and Brett Sullivan are currently serving as the catching tandem for San Diego.
More News
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Not yet playing catch•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Placed on IL due to thumb sprain•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Nursing jammed thumb•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Slams first homer•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Padres' Luis Campusano: Collects three hits Tuesday•