Campusano began catching pitches Friday for the first time since he went on the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's a significant step forward for Campusano, who has been on the shelf since mid-April because of a left thumb sprain. He was cleared to start swinging a bat earlier this week and seems to be tracking toward a return to the Padres sometime in mid-May. Austin Nola and Brett Sullivan are currently serving as the catching tandem for San Diego.