Campusano (thumb) is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday in the Arizona Complex League, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Campusano is recovered from May 12 surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb and could return to the Padres' active major-league roster after the All-Star break as an option at catcher, first base and DH.
