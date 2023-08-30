Campusano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to St. Louis.

Campusano extended San Diego's lead to two runs with his solo shot in the sixth inning, though the team was unable to hang on for the win. The backstop had been struggling since his two-homer performance Aug. 7, going 4-for-23 with no home runs in nine subsequent contests prior to Tuesday. Campusano caught all 10 innings Tuesday but will remain in the lineup for Wednesday's early game, as he's starting behind the plate and batting eighth in the series finale against the Cardinals.