Campusano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Campusano made the most of a rare start behind the plate, swatting a solo homer off Zac Gallen in the fourth inning for one of two Padres runs in the contest. The long ball was his first this season and his second over 23 career games. Campusano has shown good pop in the minors, but he's clearly behind Austin Nola and Jorge Alfaro on San Diego's catcher depth chart for the time being.