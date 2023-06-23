Campusano (thumb) will catch a bullpen session Saturday and has been taking full swings at the plate, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Campusano isn't expected back until mid-July, but he seems to be recovering nicely from the thumb surgery he underwent May 12. The 24-year-old backstop was slashing .238/.227/.429 through 22 plate appearances prior to injury and figures to head out on a rehab assignment before returning to the active roster.