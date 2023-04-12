Campusano went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs in Tuesday's 4-2 win against the Mets.

Campusano came into the contest having gone 1-for-11 on the campaign, and the first three-hit game of his career boosted his season average all the way up to .267. The trio of base knocks didn't come cheaply, as all three left Campusano's bat at least 98.5 mph, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Austin Nola has been the clear No. 1 option behind the plate for San Diego this season with eight starts through the team's first 12 games, and he's back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale. However, Nola is slashing a meager .115/.207/.115 thus far in 2023, so Campusano could start to see more opportunities if the former's offense doesn't pick up.