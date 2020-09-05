Campusano's contract was selected by the Padres on Friday.

Campusano will make his major-league debut Friday as he serves as the designated hitter and bats seventh against the Athletics. The 21-year-old had a .905 OPS with 15 home runs and 81 RBI at the High-A level, but he's likely to serve mainly in a depth role while he's on the 28-man roster.

