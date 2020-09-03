The Padres are considering calling up Campusano sometime this month, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

While San Diego recently acquired two catchers -- Jason Castro and Austin Nola -- in separate trades, Nola's ability to play the infield could make it easier for the team to carry another backstop. Campusano has yet to advance to the Double-A level in the minors, but he has impressed enough at the team's alternate training site to potentially warrant a late-season callup. Lin notes that the 21-year-old hit two home runs in the presence of general manager A.J. Preller at the University of San Diego (where non-active players in the team's 60-man player pool are training) on Tuesday.