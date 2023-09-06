Campusano went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Phillies.

Campusano sat out to begin Monday's game and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in that contest after sustaining a groin injury Sunday. He was able to get back behind the dish Tuesday, playing the full game at catcher while delivering his first game with multiple RBI since Aug. 7. The 24-year-old backstop has impressed in limited action this year with a .309/.347/.491 slash line, five home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored and five doubles over 118 plate appearances.