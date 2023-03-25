Campusano leads San Diego with three home runs in Cactus League play, and he's slashing .231/.355/.654 with a 4:6 BB:K over 31 plate appearances.

Campusano has only two homers through his first 85 big-league at-bats, but he went deep 14 times in 319 bats in Triple-A last season after hitting 15 long balls each of the previous two full minor-league seasons. Austin Nola (nose) projects to be the Padres' primary catcher to begin the campaign, but Campusano should be his backup and could push for more playing time if he swings the bat well.