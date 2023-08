Campusano went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Monday's 13-7 loss to the Dodgers.

Campusano's massive game included a two-run bomb in the third inning, a run-scoring single in the sixth and a solo shot in the ninth. The 24-year-old backstop is now slashing .354/.412/.521 across 51 plate appearances since returning from the injured list July 19. While Gary Sanchez seems to be San Diego's preferred option at catcher, Campusano's hot bat could change that.